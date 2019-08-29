A Rome businessman who is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man on South Broad Street turned himself in at the jail Wednesday evening.
According to Rome police and Floyd County Jail reports:
At approximately 11:04 a.m. police responded to a report of a domestic altercation at 232 S. Broad St. with shots fired.
There had been a domestic altercation between 32-year-old Quincy Jamar Fluker and his ex-wife.
When Fluker assaulted the woman, Darrius Martin tried to intervene and Fluker shot him twice in the abdomen.
Fluker fled but later turned himself in at the jail. He is charged with felony aggravated assault.
Martin was taken to a local medical center and was taken to surgery for at least two gunshot wounds.