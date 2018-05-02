2 businesses damaged, power meters ripped out
Rome police investigators are trying to find a suspect who damaged two businesses and ripped out their power meters early Tuesday morning.
According to Rome police reports:
The incidents at a Sprint store at 505 Turner McCall Blvd. and Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 1212 Martha Berry Blvd. are believed to have happened within an hour of each other, from 5-6 a.m.
The first call came in at 5:45 a.m. from the Sprint store, which had the glass on the front door and window broken out, sounding a burglary alarm that the manager was alerted to. The alarm company also told the manager the power was out at the store. After police arrived, officers found the power meter, which was found in a dumpster behind the store, had been ripped out of its box, cutting power off. The manager told police he did not believe anything was stolen.
Security footage from Sherold Salmon Auto Super Store caught a man in dark clothing walking around the store, and at the 5 a.m. mark he was seen pacing at the gas station next to the Sprint store. Damages to the store were estimated at $2,000.
Then at 6:45 a.m., the call from Enterprise came in. The window to the manager’s office was shattered and the power meter at the back of the store had been ripped out. Also, the telephone lines had been cut and a room with electronic equipment appeared to have been gone through. The damages were estimated at $650.
Due to the power being cut off, officers were not able to review any security footage Tuesday. However, the employee said he believed a backup power source could have kept the cameras running.
Police attempted to pull fingerprints at both scenes but were unable to do so.