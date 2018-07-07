You are the owner of this article.
Burglary charges filed against Rome man

Christopher Adam Harper

A Rome man faces a felony burglary charge after refusing to exit a residence in West Rome upon commands from Rome police.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christopher Adam Harper, 32, of 34 Westbury Drive entered a home on Coker Drive around 6:15 p.m. Friday and refused to leave the residence after police arrived. He was finally taken into custody around 10:30 Friday night.

In addition to the burglary charge, Harper was also charged with a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor for obstruction of officers.

 

