Burglary charges filed against Rome man
A Rome man faces a felony burglary charge after refusing to exit a residence in West Rome upon commands from Rome police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Adam Harper, 32, of 34 Westbury Drive entered a home on Coker Drive around 6:15 p.m. Friday and refused to leave the residence after police arrived. He was finally taken into custody around 10:30 Friday night.
In addition to the burglary charge, Harper was also charged with a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor for obstruction of officers.