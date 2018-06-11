Burglaries reported Sunday
Thefts were reported at two businesses and one residence this past Sunday.
According to Rome police reports:
- A prospective thief damaged a window at Alterations by Theresa on 1705 Martha Berry Blvd. sometime this weekend. The business was ransacked but nothing was taken. The complainant estimated it would cost $600 to replace the window.
- At some point over the weekend a bus behind a business located at 609 Shorter Ave. was broken into. Tools valued at around $1,000 were stolen.
- It didn’t appear that anything was taken during a burglary of a home on the 1000 block of Maple Avenue. At some point between June 1 and Saturday someone broke open the back door and ransacked the place.