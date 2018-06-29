Burglaries reported on Clearvue Circle and Lookout Circle
Two burglaries were reported Wednesday where someone broke into homes on Clearvue Circle and Lookout Circle.
According to Rome police reports:
A neighbor reported seeing two women near a home on Clearvue Circle while a resident was out. The resident reported items valued at $590 including a DVD player, a cell phone and a Bushnell flashlight were stolen.
The resident of a Lookout Circle home reported someone opened a window in the house and took a large amount of tools from the home. The resident said 20 routers, valued at $2,000; a blue generator, valued at $600 and miscellaneous tools, valued at $6,000, were stolen.