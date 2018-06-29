You are the owner of this article.
Burglaries reported on Clearvue Circle and Lookout Circle

Rome Police Department

Two burglaries were reported Wednesday where someone broke into homes on Clearvue Circle and Lookout Circle.

According to Rome police reports:

A neighbor reported seeing two women near a home on Clearvue Circle while a resident was out. The resident reported items valued at $590 including a DVD player, a cell phone and a Bushnell flashlight were stolen.

The resident of a Lookout Circle home reported someone opened a window in the house and took a large amount of tools from the home. The resident said 20 routers, valued at $2,000; a blue generator, valued at $600 and miscellaneous tools, valued at $6,000, were stolen.

