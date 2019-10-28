A 21-year-old Bremen man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, terroristic threats and acts and battery-family violence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Alexander Trusty, of 545 McPherson St., was found with marijuana, suspected heroin and a glass smoking pipe containing residue hidden in his underwear after police responded to a complaint of domestic violence at Calhoun Avenue and Watters Street Monday just after noon.
"The accused did commit the offense of battery when he pulled the victim by her hair and made her fall to the ground," the report stated. "On the ground the accused got on top of the victim and repeatedly hit her with a closed fist, striking her face, which caused visible harm to her nose."
Trusty also yelled at the victim that he was going to kill her. The two lived together at the time of the incident.