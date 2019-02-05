A judge revoked the bond of former Rome probation officer accused of having sex with a probationer and sexting with another after a short hearing Tuesday morning.
While Anyoel Cordovi, 31, of Calhoun, was out on a $50,000 bond when he was arrested in Gordon County on a simple battery under the Family Violence Act charge in December.
When the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office learned of the arrest they requested his bond be revoked. Although, according to Cordovi’s attorney, his wife who is listed as the victim in the battery case was in the courtroom in support of him on Tuesday.
He is charged with two felony counts of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and one count of violation of oath of office. He resigned in 2015 as a probation officer.
Georgia law makes it a crime for law officers to have sexual contact with a person in their custody.
In one case, according to the GBI, Cordovi sent a cellphone picture of his penis to one probationer and received a photo of the person’s buttocks. In the other case, he had sexual intercourse with a probation-er.