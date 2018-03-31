3 bond out on methamphetamine charges
Three people facing felony methamphetamine charges were released from jail Saturday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Timothy Lee Burton, 58, of 483 Old River Road, was pulled over for a faulty brake light as he was driving a truck late Friday on Shorter Ave.
Sheila Ann Waites, 47, of 5 Payne Road, and Johnny Wesley Highfield, 57, of 10 Elliott Circle, were passengers in the vehicle from which several baggies of meth were thrown when an officer asked them to step out.
All three are charged with felony possession of meth.
Waites, who had seven baggies of suspected meth and admitted she planned to sell them, was additionally charged with felony possession with intent to distribute.