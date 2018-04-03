Bomb threat clears Walmart, but no explosives found
There was no evidence of explosives at the West Rome Walmart Sunday night, after a bomb threat that temporarily cleared out the store was reported to police.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Rome police officers were called out to the store at 2510 Redmond Circle just before 10 p.m. Sunday, at which time the store was being evacuated by employees.
A store employee, who was informed by a customer of suspicious activity, told police a man allegedly put McDonald’s bags containing explosives in the restrooms. An officer spoke with the original complainant, who said he saw a man carrying around a large McDonald’s bag with smaller bags inside. The complainant cited his military background as cause for his suspicion of the man and his belief he was carrying explosives.
“Hairs on the back of my neck stood up,” the complainant told police.
The Floyd County Bomb Squad, using a K-9, was called to the scene and, along with Rome police, searched the building but did not find any McDonald’s bags or “suspicious devices/packages.”
Employees and customers were then allowed to reenter the store.
“There was no factual basis found for the alarm,” reports stated.