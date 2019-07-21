The body of a Florida man was found by kayakers on the banks of the Etowah River on Sunday evening.
Mark Keller, 54, appeared to be a transient with no known roots locally but hailed from from northern Florida, near Gainesville.
"As far as we've been able to determine his family is all in Florida," Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said.
Deputy Coroner Brenton Whatley said the remains will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
“I have no reason to suspect foul play at this time,” Whatley said.
Whatley said kayakers discovered the body around 7:30 p.m. below the bowling alley on Riverbend Drive.