CALHOUN -- A body was found Sunday in the northwestern portion of Gordon County in a poorly drained and heavily overgrown area.
The Gordon County Sheriff's Office reported they were dispatched to the area around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies described the area as a marshy "cutover" woodland area between Sugar Valley and Hill City communities.
Fire Department personnel had earlier been dispatched to the same general area in reference to a brush fire.
At some point a person in the area found the man's body. They've not made an identification as of Tuesday.
Deputies and sheriff’s detectives conducted a search of the surrounding area and the body will be sent to the state crime lab in Decatur.
"Detectives are working closely with the Coroner to positively identify the body as rapidly as possible, and will be aided by the GBI Division of Forensic Sciences," a press release from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office stated.
However, no immediate indications of violence were apparent during initial examination of the scene, the release stated.