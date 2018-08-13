Body found in Bartow County landfill
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is investigating the finding of a body at the Bartow County Landfill.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, a sanitation worker located a dismembered body part while dumping a compactor container at the landfill, located at 40 Allatoona Dam Road near Emerson. Deputies and investigators responded along with assistance from several GBI Investigators.
Investigators are awaiting an autopsy from the GBI medical examiner to determine identification and cause of death. No further information is available at this time.