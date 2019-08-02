A Polk County man observed riding his bike on Martha Berry Boulevard near West 11th Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday managed to avoid being struck by traffic but was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Dean Burge Sr., 57, of 153 Blue Hole Road, Rockmart, gave police at least three different names after he was stopped.
A search of his belongings, which included clothing items stolen from a local drug store, turned up two cans of beer, a fifth of vodka and a two pipes with suspected meth residue.
In addition to the felony possession of meth, Burge faces a felony probation violation. Other charges include misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, possession of drug-related objects, multiple counts of giving police a false name, address and date of birth, public drunk and equipment violations related to his bike.