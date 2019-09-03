Stanley Lydell Hamilton

A Floyd County man who allegedly fired a BB gun at another man on Lookout Circle Sunday has been arrested on a felony charge.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Stanley Lydell Hamilton, 60, of 1328 Wax Road, is charged with felony aggravated assault for using a BB gun as an offensive weapon, shooting the gun at a man in a manner that was likely to cause serious injury.

BB gun used in shooting

