A Floyd County man who allegedly fired a BB gun at another man on Lookout Circle Sunday has been arrested on a felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stanley Lydell Hamilton, 60, of 1328 Wax Road, is charged with felony aggravated assault for using a BB gun as an offensive weapon, shooting the gun at a man in a manner that was likely to cause serious injury.
BB gun used in shooting
