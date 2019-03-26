The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Somerset Club Apartments off of Ga. Highway 20 Spur.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap:
One man was found with a gunshot wound at the Somerset Club Apartments complex off of Ga. Highway 20 Spur early Tuesday. At about 6:16 a.m. Tuesday there were multiple reports of shots fired at the apartment complex and reports of a vehicle crashing into an exit gate. Deputies and investigators responded to secure the area. The male driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Numerous people witnessed the shooting and investigators worked Tuesday morning to recover evidence at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of persons involved is urged to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office tipline at 770-387-5100.