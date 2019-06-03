The Bartow County Sheriff's Office released new information Monday about Saturday's murder suicide investigation.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap:
The three persons involved have been identified as Nayeli Fernandez-Diaz, 34; Matthew McArthur, 42 – both of White – and Jose Flores-Neve, 37 of Kennesaw.
Flores-Neve and Ferndandez-Diaz were married, but reported to have been separated since last year. Evidence and eyewitness information shows that Flores-Neve was following Fernandez-Diaz and McArthur in his vehicle when they entered the dead-end Gray Road off of Old Rudy York Road on Saturday just after 4:30 p.m.
At the end of Gray Road, Flores-Neve confronted the pair armed with a rifle and pistol. Numerous shots were fired and Flores-Neve turned his gun on himself after mortally wounding Fernandez-Diaz and McArthur.
Previously posted:
Three people have died after a shooting incident in Bartow County Saturday, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple persons shot in the area of Gray Road off of Old Rudy York Road near Cartersville.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the area for a person shooting at other persons. Upon the deputies arrival and security of the area, three persons were found dead from gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office reports after examining the evidence and taking witness statements that it is a murder-suicide incident and no other persons are believed to be involved.
No names are being released at this time due to next-of-kin notifications and this being an active investigation.
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office