Bartow sheriff: No foul play suspected in fire death
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman in a fire.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call of a fire in a recreational vehicle was reported on Bailey Hill Road. Deputies and Bartow County firefighters who responded found that a 57-year-old Ball Ground woman had died in the fire.
Early investigation revealed that the RV was undergoing some engine repairs that led to the fire. No foul play is suspected but the investigation will remain open until an autopsy is performed.
The woman’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.