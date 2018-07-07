Bartow Sheriff investigating fatal shooting
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman in a shooting incident early Saturday afternoon.
According to a statement from Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Young Street near Cartersville around 1 p.m. Saturday. Before officers arrived, people in the area reported additional gunshots being heard.
Deputies arrived and discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was declared dead on the scene and the man airlifted to an undisclosed medical facility.
The initial investigation indicates the man and woman were in a relationship and were living together. The Sheriff's statement concludes that the man apparently shot himself after shooting the woman.
No additional information was available at press time.