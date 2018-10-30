A Bartow County resident was arrested in Rome Tuesday morning after he allegedly attempted to avoid arrest for driving a vehicle with an expired registration.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacob Robert Owen, 23, of 113 Stoker Road, Cartersville, was arrested at the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Tucker Lane after police attempted to stop his vehicle.
A Floyd County officer sustained a knee injury during the incident.
Owen, who is being held without bond, is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and misdemeanors for driving on a suspended license and driving a vehicle with expired registration.