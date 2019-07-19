The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday in connection with multiple crimes against children.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, on Friday, following a joint investigation from a tip provided by the Polk County Police Department the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested Bryan Somers.
The sheriff's release states:
Somers is a substitute teacher for the Bartow County School System.
Bryan Somers, age 40, of Cartersville, was charged with 4 counts of child molestation, 2 counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, 1 count of possession of child pornography and 3 counts of distribution of child pornography.