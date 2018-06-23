Bartow County coroner: Man dies in wreck at Ga. 140 and Big Oak Tree Road
A man in his early 40s died Saturday after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries in a wreck on Ga. 140 near Big Oak Tree Road, according to Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. The wreck backed up traffic for hours.
Guyton said the man's name will not be released until his family has been notified, which officials were still attempting to do by 1:30 p.m. It was also unclear where the man lived, as there were two listed addresses for him.