A man who failed to appear in court in Rome earlier this year has been arrested in Texas.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Luis Angel Jimenez-Garcia, 33, of Pasadena, Texas, failed to show up for a Floyd Superior Court proceeding on March 15. A re-arrest order was issued at that time. Representatives with Corntassel Bonding later found Jimenez-Garcia in Texas and took steps to bring him back to Rome.
Jimenez-Garcia, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, was last arrested on Oct. 17, 2017 on two counts of battery, one count of willful obstruction of officers and one count of criminal trespassing.