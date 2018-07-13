Bad tail light leads to drug arrests
A traffic stop that resulted from a broken tail light on a vehicle has led to the arrest of two Romans on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kent Anderson Hood, 52, of 118 Beech Creek Drive, was stopped at Redmond Circle and Rogers around 3 p.m. Thursday for operating a vehicle with a broken tail light.
A K-9 search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Hood and a passenger, Mary Elizabeth Mason, 29, also of 118 Beech Creek, both denied ownership of the drugs, however both were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Mason was also being held for a felony probation violation and Hood was also charged with a felony for possession of Xanax, a Schedule IV controlled substance and a misdemeanor for the broken tail light. His bond was set at $5,700.