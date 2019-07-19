A Rome woman was arrested at her home Thursday on Azalea Street after a search warrant was executed at her home which resulted in four arrests.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sandra Michelle Sumlar-Dotson, 47, of 8 Azalea St., was found with methamphetamine, klonopin, ecstasy, adderall and marijuana. Sumlar-Dotson was also found with a handgun, digital scales and glass smoking pipes. There was also a 7-year-old child present that the accused allegedly keeps during the day.
Sumlar-Dotson is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule I, II and IV drugs as well as possessing a firearm during a crime. She is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, reckless conduct and possession of drug related objects.
Danny Edward Easterwood, 46, 2812 Maple St., broke a glass pipe used for smoking meth into a toilet when police were searching the house.
Easterwood is charged with felony tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Mackenzie Cory Bowers, 41, of 6 Daryl Road, had a glass pipe and methamphetamine. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Andrew Leon Busby Sr., 36, 385 Woods Road, is being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after he was found with the drug.