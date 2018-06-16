Auto repair shop broken into
The front glass door to an auto repair shop on North Fifth Avenue was broken and used as an entry point for a burglary which resulted in $3,750 in items being stolen.
According to Rome police reports:
An employee called police Friday morning upon noticing the damage to the front door and walking into the ransacked office. He said he locked the shop up around 9 p.m. Thursday.
A flat-screen TV, a laptop, a vehicle scanner, a Bluetooth, a tool box, a drill, a TV receiver and a socket set were stolen from the shop. Also, the employee estimated the cost of repairing the door at $300.