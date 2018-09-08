Breaking News
Atlanta woman accused of trying to smuggle marijuana, beer into Floyd CI
A conspiracy to smuggle contraband into the Floyd County Correctional Institute in July has been detailed in reports after the arrest of an Atlanta woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Warithah Jallah Allah, 37, of 336 Mathewson Place, Atlanta, turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Friday to face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act as well as items prohibited for possession by an inmate.
Allah is accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the Floyd County Correctional Institute in July. Allah allegedly obtained more than six ounces of marijuana and gave it to another person who took it to the Floyd County Animal Control facility where it was supposed to be given to inmates on a work detail.
A warrant also claims she also attempted to smuggle tobacco, rolled into 31 tiny balls, sunglasses, a case of Corona beer and 35 photographs of various women into the prison.
Allah is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.