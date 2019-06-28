A man with reported connections to a criminal street gang out of Oakland City in Atlanta was arrested in Henry County on Thursday and charged with burglarizing three businesses in 2015 and 16 where he caused over $500 in damage at each business.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Terry Lorenzo Wheeler, 35, 1141 Oakland Drive, Atlanta, committed smash and grab burglaries at Chuck’s Corner on Christmas Eve 2015, Shannon Grocery on Sept. 28, 2016, and GNC Grocery on Oct. 8, 2016.
Wheeler was with another unidentified person(s) who smashed a hole in the back wall of Chuck’s Corner using a sledge hammer. He helped in taking $80,000 cash from the business during the burglary.
Wheeler is being charged with felony RICO charges for his association with an Atlanta street gang to commit the burglaries as well as several racketeering activities. He is also charged with three felony second degree burglaries as well as three felony smash and grab burglaries.