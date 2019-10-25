A 32-year-old Atlanta man was arrested Friday on four burglary charges and one racketeering charge stemming from gang-related incidents in 2016.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamarqua Oxtavis Cephus is being held without bond for activity with a criminal street gang out of Oakland City, Atlanta, that involved smash and grab burglaries on multiple occasions throughout Floyd County and the state of Georgia three years ago.
Cephus also entered and aided and abetted thefts in unoccupied buildings such as Southern Pride Food Mart on Martha Berry Highway NE and Mr. C's Convenience Store on Martha Berry Highway. He also caused damage in excess of $500 in those stores.
In addition, he is being held for sheriff's offices in Whitfield, Walker, Baldwin, Richmond, Candler and Tift counties.