Arthur and Lynn Miller released from FMC after wreck on U.S. 411
Arthur and Lynn Miller, of the Miller family which has owned the Callier Springs Country Club for decades, were treated and released from Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday after being injured in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 411 and Macedonia Road.
The couple was entrapped in their pickup truck after it struck a Jeep driven by Logan Paulsen, of Dallas, when it pulled in front of them, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Brian Kynard.
According to Kynard:
Paulsen was trying to turn left from Macedonia Road onto U.S. 411, heading toward Rome. A pickup truck driven by Arthur Miller of Rome was heading toward Cartersville when Paulsen pulled in front of him. The Jeep was struck on the driver’s side door and was pushed down an embankment near the Etowah River boat ramp, entrapping Paulsen.
The Millers and Paulsen had to be extricated by emergency responders, who received the report of the wreck around 11:55 a.m.
The Millers, who were conscious and talking at the scene, were taken to FMC by ambulance after the wreck and were later released, according to hospital spokesman Dan Bevels.
Paulsen was seriously injured and unconscious, and a helicopter had to land on U.S. 411 to take him from the scene. While the helicopter was in route to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, his condition worsened. The helicopter then rerouted to Cartersville Medical Center, where he was in an unstable condition.
Ginger Tyra, the director of marketing and public relations at Cartersville Medical Center, said on Thursday that Paulsen was then taken by helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga later in the day Wednesday.
Erlanger and Grady staff said Thursday they did not have Paulsen on their patient lists.
Citations have not been issued due to Paulsen’s condition and the uncertainty of if he will survive, Kynard said Wednesday. If he recovers, he could be cited for failure to maintain a lane and failure to yield, he explained.
The Miller family has been recovering over the last several months after the historic clubhouse at the country club was heavily damaged by fire on the morning of May 5.