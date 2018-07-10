3 arrested on meth possession charges
Three people were arrested on felony possession of methamphetamine charges Tuesday morning after police responded to a call of suspicious activity at a room they were in at the Studio 6 hotel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keon T. Mathis, 31, of 309 Line St., Cedartown; Krissy Machelle Brand, 26, of 436 Jackson St., Rockmart; and Jada Brooke Miranda, 25, of 599 Pea Bridge Road, Rockmart, were arrested at the hotel at 20 Chateau Drive shortly before 11 a.m.
They are also charge with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
At 10:42 a.m., police were called out to Studio 6 Room 212. A K-9 was called to the scene and meth was found.
All three remained in jail Tuesday night without bond.