3 arrested on drug charges at Turner Road home
Three people were arrested at 210 Turner Road Thursday night after police went to the home looking for a man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Gregory Mullis-VonBehren, 31, of 1066 Flowery Branch Road, Kingston; Mark Allen Nelson, 46, of 310 First St., Shannon; and Savanah Sueanne Kessler, 22, of 71 Selman Road, were arrested Thursday around 7:41 p.m.
All three are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Police found meth, marijuana and pipes at the home. Nelson is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Mullis-VonBehren had a felony theft by taking motor vehicle warrant out for his arrest when police showed up at the house. Upon seeing officers he ran, only to be arrested later and charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
On the evening of March 31, he took a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R1000, valued at more than $1,500, from a Hennon Drive apartment. In addition to having the motorcycle in his possession, he also had a stolen 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. He is also charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving a motor vehicle from this incident.
On Friday, Mullis-VonBehren had no bond, Kessler had a $7,900 bond, and Nelson was released from jail.