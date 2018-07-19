2 arrested in Shannon facing meth charges
Floyd County police took two people into custody on felony drug charges early Thursday morning outside the Circle K in Shannon, 5854 New Calhoun Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Nathan Wayne Morris, 39, of 674 Pinson Road, and Donna Leigh Pope, 37, of 4175 Kingston Highway in Kingston, were found with a plastic bag of methamphetamine and a used glass pipe. They were each charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Pope was being held Thursday pending a $5,700 bond.
Morris also had a loaded flare gun in his pants. He's also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a parole violation. He was being held without bond.