A Rome man with a previous family violence conviction is now charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from having a weapon. Police arrested a second person on felony drug charges during the same investigation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reginald Warren Diamond, 29, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. J8, was arrested at his Callier Forest Apartments home around 7 a.m. Sunday after police found him in possession of an undisclosed firearm.
Andre Lorenzo Dupree, 23, of 19 Lindsay Drive, was at the same location and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as a felony probation violation and misdemeanors for possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Police found two meth pipes with residue and contend Dupree resisted officers as they attempted to place him under arrest.