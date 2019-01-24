Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers confiscated a large amount of marijuana during an investigation at a mobile home lot off Shorter Avenue and arrested three people at the end of the search.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ja'Khymbriel Cetoria Johnson, 18, of 5 Mallard Court; Bryon Namone Zachery, 39, of 305 South McLin Street; and Tamar Tremayne Daniel, 20, of 202 Alma Road; were all taken into custody Wednesday and charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Officers found more than an ounce of marijuana, digital scales and baggies during a search at 2535 Shorter Avenue, Lot 20.
All three of the subjects attempted to flee the location but were chased down by police and charged with misdemeanor obstruction for attempting to run from the location.