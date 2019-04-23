Police news

CARTERSVILLE — On Tuesday, formal charges were made on the juvenile suspect who called in threats to the Cartersville Elementary School on April 18, according to a press release from Cartersville Police. The juvenile from Riverdale was charged by Cartersville Police investigators with terroristic threats and disruption of public schools, to be heard at the Bartow County Juvenile Court. The investigation also showed no actual connection to the Cartersville area. The juvenile is also facing multiple similar charges from other jurisdictions. ​

Cartersville Police