Arranged altercation in Cave Spring leads to three arrests and one injury
Two Cave Spring residents reportedly arranged fights with two other Cave Spring individuals Wednesday night which resulted in a serious injury.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jessica Faye Cowan, 21, of 1080 Davis Road, is being charged with assault and battery after she produced a knife during a fight and stabbed the victim. Cowan stabbed her multiple times in the torso and punctured her lung. The two had previously arranged that the fight take place in front Cowan’s house.
Cowan is being charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor aggravated battery and battery as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and affray.
Spencer Blake Couch, 20, of the same address, was present and arranged a fight with Cody Austin Ferguson, 23, of 128 Padlock Mountain, at the same time and location. Couch pointed a rifle at Cody and his girlfriend while threatening them.
Couch is charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts of aiming a gun at another.
Ferguson is being charged as well with misdemeanor charges of harassing communication, terroristic threats and acts as well as disorderly conduct.