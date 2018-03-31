Armuchee woman facing drug charge in connection with make-up theft
An Armuchee woman accused of shoplifting while carrying cocaine was released from jail Saturday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Lara Elizabeth Roden, 31, of 4860 Haywood Valley Road in Armuchee, was arrested Friday night at Belk, 2770 Martha Berry Highway, after she was seen stealing cosmetics valued at $30. A search turned up cocaine in her purse.
Roden is charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and felony possession of cocaine.