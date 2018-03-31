You are the owner of this article.
Armuchee woman facing drug charge in connection with make-up theft

Lara Elizabeth Roden

An Armuchee woman accused of shoplifting while carrying cocaine was released from jail Saturday on bond.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Lara Elizabeth Roden, 31, of 4860 Haywood Valley Road in Armuchee, was arrested Friday night at Belk, 2770 Martha Berry Highway, after she was seen stealing cosmetics valued at $30. A search turned up cocaine in her purse.

Roden is charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and felony possession of cocaine.

