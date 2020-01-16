A 36-year-old Armuchee woman was taken to jail Wednesday and held without bond on charges of felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer after a warrant had been issued for failure to pay child support.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Heather Nicole Oneal, of 1 Willow Bend Drive, gave a false name and social security number to the officers on the scene. The accused also was wanted by Cherokee County, Alabama, for failure to appear.
In addition, Oneal is charged with contempt of Superior Court.