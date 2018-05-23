Armuchee man facing felony charge after high speed chase
A chase that resulted in speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour has led to felony charges against an Armuchee man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Wayne Robinson, 29, of 5 Cordle Drive, was caught doing 111 miles per hours on U.S. 27 south of Scenic Road between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
When Georgia State Trooper Michael Williams attempted to stop Robinson, he continued to flee with speeds topping 100 miles per hour, passing vehicles in a reckless manner.
When he finally stopped, Robinson was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude, and a series of misdemeanors for DUI, speeding, reckless driving, improper passing, open container, driving too fast for conditions and being an unlicensed driver.
Robinson was released from jail Wednesday on $5,700 bond.