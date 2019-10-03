A 25-year-old Armuchee man is being held in Floyd County Jail on charges of felony sexual exploitation of a child, felony terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor obscene telephone contact with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Ransom of 4008 Floyd Springs Road, "did commit the above listed offense when he, knowing the victim child was 12 years of age, told her to send him nude photographs of herself to him, and also telling her that if he were 12 years of age that he would perform oral sex on her in her vaginal area," the report stated regarding the Wednesday incident.
He was picked up Thursday on the 300 block of Fred Kelly Road and held on a $5,700 bond.