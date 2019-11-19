An Armuchee man was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after a domestic altercation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dalton Hays Cagle, 26, of 24 Southern Woods Drive, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at a person during a verbal altercation on Friday Nov. 15. This all took place at his person's residence, where two children were present.
Cagle also made terroristic threats towards the two children on a recording.
Cagle was in jail Tuesday night with no bond on charges of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.