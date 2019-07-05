A Rome man arrested earlier in the week on multiple charges has had an armed robbery charge added to his list of crimes.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacoby Deshun Smith, who was jailed on Wednesday on other charges, is now charged with the armed robbery of a Rome man on July 23, 2018, at a location on North Avenue near North Broad Street.
The robbery is reported to have occurred around 2 a.m. when Smith confronted another person while brandishing a handgun. He took a Taurus .9 millimeter gun from the victim at that time.