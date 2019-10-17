An Aragon man was charged with multiple drug violations on Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricky Lamar McCullough, 52, of 62 Tower Road, Aragon, was found to be in possession of Roxicet pills while he was on the grounds of the Mapco convenience store, 1050 Cartersville Highway, in August.
He was charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance as well as sale or distribution of dangerous drugs.