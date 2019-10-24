A 58-year-old Aragon man is being held without bond after an altercation with another man in Aragon early Wednesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Douglas Calvin Hastings, of 2560 Wax Road, was charged with terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after Hastings' roommate told officers Hastings grabbed two knives and said, "I will kill you" before locking his roommate out of the RV they shared.
Officers found the roommate outside wearing only his underwear in 40-degree weather. The roommate told officers he had been lying down in the living room where he normally sleeps when an intoxicated Hastings started yelling at him unprovoked.
The roommate said the knives were about 12 to 18 inches long. A neighbor who was interviewed by officers said the fight was so loud, it woke him up. Hastings told the officers that his roommate came at him and cut him with a knife.
"I did observe a small cut on one of Douglas' fingers of his left hand," the report stated. "While speaking to Douglas he kept trying to re-enter the RV and kept refusing commands to stay outside."
The roommate's wife told an officer she saw Hastings with the knives standing in a threatening manner toward her husband.
Hastings was uncooperative when officers were trying to put him in the patrol car. It took two officers to get him secured into the back seat of the car.