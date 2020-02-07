A 28-year-old Aragon man is accused of causing serious injury to his brother during a domestic incident, then obstructing emergency responders by pushing by them before jumping out of the ambulance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffery James Lovingood, of 4948 Collard Valley Road, struck his brother with an "edge weapon," depriving him of the physical use of his arm "with intent to murder."
After jumping out of the ambulance, he was commanded to stop by police officers as he continued to flee while under arrest.
He was charged Thursday with felony aggravated battery-family violence act, aggravated assault-family violence act, two counts of misdemeanor obstructing emergency medical technician and one count of misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement.
He was being held without bond Friday.