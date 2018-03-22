You are the owner of this article.
Another RICO arrest

Rahmon Evan Cain

Floyd County Police have rounded up another suspect in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations case that involved a series of smash and grab burglaries across North Georgia.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Rahmon Evan Cain, 26, of 1780 Gibbon Drive, East Point, is the latest to be implicated in the multi-jurisdictional case that will be prosecuted here in Floyd County. One of the smash and grab burglaries occurred in Rome at a convenience store on at the Alabama Highway Oct. 8, 2016.

Cain faces a felony RICO charge and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.

 

