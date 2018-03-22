Another RICO arrest
Floyd County Police have rounded up another suspect in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations case that involved a series of smash and grab burglaries across North Georgia.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rahmon Evan Cain, 26, of 1780 Gibbon Drive, East Point, is the latest to be implicated in the multi-jurisdictional case that will be prosecuted here in Floyd County. One of the smash and grab burglaries occurred in Rome at a convenience store on at the Alabama Highway Oct. 8, 2016.
Cain faces a felony RICO charge and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.