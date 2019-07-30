A North Rome teenager faces two felony charges in connection with a break-in at the old North Heights Elementary School last month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas James Hardeman, 17, of 26 Atteiram Drive turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail and is charged with felony burglary and theft by taking for stealing approximately $7,900 worth of property from the school late on June 26.
Hardeman is one of several suspects who were identified thanks to security surveillance footage of the perpetrators.