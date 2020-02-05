An Atlanta man is the latest to be implicated in a gang-related series of break-ins, primarily at convenience stores across the region.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Ronnie Johnson, 31, of 1993 Bent Creek Way, Atlanta is charged with a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two felony counts of second degree burglary party to a crime and two counts of smash and grab burglary party to a crime for acts that are alleged to have occurred in September 2016.
Johnson is the latest in a string of suspects implicated in a series of smash and grab burglaries in Floyd County and other jurisdictions across Georgia at least four years ago.The RICO warrant for his arrest refers to the defendants as a criminal street gang based out of Oakland City, Atlanta.
He is alleged to have been involved in a burglary at the Southern Pride Food Mart, 3510 Martha Berry Highway September 3, 2016 which caused damages in excess of $500 to the store.
The second incident is alleged to have occurred September 14, 2016 at Mr. C's Convenience Store, 6280 Martha Berry Highway in Armuchee which also caused more than $500 damage to the store.
Johnson was picked up from the Lee State Prison Tuesday and returned to Rome to answer to the local charges.