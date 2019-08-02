A domestic altercation at a location on Lynn Drive in Rome Thursday has resulted in a felony aggravated assault charge against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derek Hunter Parr Sr., 26, of 32 Lynn Drive, was arrested by sheriff's deputies Thursday morning after he became aggressive against a woman, putting her in fear of her physical safety.
Parr is charged with felony aggravated assault as well as theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction of officers after he tried to run from the scene.