A Rome couple is facing charges after a verbal confrontation resulted in actual physical contact in violation of a court order.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John William Camp, 51, of 414 Woodward Street and Mary Christen Camp, 54 of 306 Couper Street were arrested Wednesday night after a confrontation at William Camp's residence.
The woman had a no-violent contact stipulation in a bond for William Camp. He was charged with felony aggravated stalking while Mary Camp was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after a shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle were found in her vehicle.